Steam Deck pre-order reservations deploy

Valve Inc. this week began pre-order reservations for Steam Deck, a new handheld device to play Steam PC titles.

Customers can place a $5.00 deposit to reserve the hardware. Invitations to purchase will be sent in Dec. with availability scheduled for Q1 and Q3 of 2021.

Steam Deck will be sold in three models – 64GB eMMC at $399.00, 256GB NVMe SSD at $529.00, and 512GB NVMe SSD at $649.00.

The hardware will include a custom AMD APU that contains Zen 2 + RDNA 2 technology to power AAA game titles. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) and the GPU includes 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). A microSD slot is available to expand game storage. The device will run SteamOS and will not be compatible with all Steam titles.

Control inputs include two analog sticks, two trackpads, d-pad, dual left and right analog triggers, and dual back triggers.