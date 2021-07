Sony Corp. this week is holding the Add-On Deals for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 DLC by up to 60 percent.

Discounted DLC include Hitman 3 Access Pass, Zombie Army 4: Season Pass One, Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill, Sonic Mania: Encore DLC, Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundle, Resident Evil 3 – Classic Costume Pack, and Immortal Fenyx Rising: A New God.

The sale concludes July 21.