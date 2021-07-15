Xbox Game Pass drops Farming Simulator 19

July 15, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Farming Simulator 19 to the Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Farming Simulator 19 includes two American and European environments, new farming activities, and more than 300 vehicles and machines.


