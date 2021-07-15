Xbox Game Pass drops Farming Simulator 19

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
July 15, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week released Farming Simulator 19 to the Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
Farming Simulator 19 includes two American and European environments, new farming activities, and more than 300 vehicles and machines.
