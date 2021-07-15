TAG Heuer Connection x Super Mario Limited Edition drops

TAG Heuer this week released the TAG Heuer Connection x Super Mario Limited Edition, a new smartwatch the features the famous plumber.

The TAG Heuer Connection X Super Mario Limited Edition includes customizable dials and trademark Super Mario exterior details.

In addition, the luxury timepiece includes unlockable animations for activity milestones.

The final product is constructed in stainless steel and includes interchangeable leather and rubber watch straps.

A total of 2,000 pieces will be sold in select TAG Heuer stores at $2,150 each.