Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC drops

Dotemu this week released the Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC.

The Mr. X Nightmare DLC includes Survival Mode for enemy waves, perks, new characters, new arenas, and new moves.

In association with Sega Games Co., Ltd., Streets of Rage 4 is a sequel to the classic beat-em-up franchise. It was developed by Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games.

The title includes hand-drawn graphics, new mechanics, a new story, Battle Mode, and veteran characters Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding.

The final game includes 2-player online co-op and 4-player local co-op multiplayer, 12 stages, unlockable characters, and music by Yūzō Koshiro.