Inti Creates this week released Blaster Master Zero 2 to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

Blaster Master Zero 2 is a side-scrolling/top-down action title includes the new battle tank GAIA-SOPHIA, new BLAST COUNTER counter attack, and new pilots with their own droids and Metal Attacker battle tanks.

The final game is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

It sells at $9.99.