Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Worms Rumble, Outbreak, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Code Vein, God Eater 3, Gauntlet: Slayer Edition, Metro Redux, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Bayonetta, Vanquish, Dark Cloud 2, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge.

The sale concludes July 21.