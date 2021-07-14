Nintendo Switch OLED model case and screen protector to be sold in Oct.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. will sell a new case and screen protector for the Nintendo Switch OLED model Oct. 8.

The Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector will include a black nylon case with white trim and a screen protector for the new 7-inch OLED display. Both items are compatible with the current Nintendo Switch.

The OLED model will include a new 7-inch OLED (1280×720) display, wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, new dock with wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

By comparison, the standard Nintendo Switch includes a 6.2-inch display, and the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a 5.5-inch display for handheld mode only.

An OLED display will offer more vivid colors and sharper contrast compared to prior models. Internal technical specifications including power, resolution, and battery life remain unchanged.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be sold in the white set with white Joy-Con controllers and the neon red/neon blue set with neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers.

It will be released Oct. 8 at $349.99.