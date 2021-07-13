Resident Evil Village PS4 No. 24 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked in the top 30 sales in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between June 28 to July 4, the Resident Evil Village PS4 SKU sold 2,265 units to rank as the No. 24 best-selling software for the week.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.