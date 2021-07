Sony Corp. this week is holding the Planet of the Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

Discounted titles include Madden NFL 21, Resident Evil 3, DOOM Eternal, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, Ace Combat : Skies Unknown, SnowRunner, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Burnout Paradise, Persona 5, and The King of Fighters IV Ultimate Edition.

The sale will conclude July 21.