Nintendo Switch OLED dock compatible with old hardware

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said the Nintendo OLED model dock is compatible with the standard Nintendo Switch hardware.

The current Nintendo Switch can be used in the OLED model dock which includes a new wired LAN port.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch OLED model can be used in the older Nintendo Switch dock.

The OLED model will include a new 7-inch OLED (1280×720) display, wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, new dock with wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

By comparison, the standard Nintendo Switch includes a 6.2-inch display, and the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a 5.5-inch display for handheld mode only.

An OLED display will offer more vivid colors and sharper contrast compared to prior models. Internal technical specifications including power, resolution, and battery life remain unchanged.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be sold in the white set with white Joy-Con controllers and the neon red/neon blue set with neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers.

It will be released Oct. 8 at $349.99.