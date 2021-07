EA Inc. this week will release F1 2021 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Codemasters, F1 2021 will include the Braking Point story experience, Two-Player Career for co-op or competitive play, Real-Season Start to jump in mid-season, new season driver stats, and Casual, Standard or Expert game modes.

The final game will include two-player split-screen racing for local competitive play.

It will be sold at $59.99.