Xbox Game Pass drops UFC 4

July 9, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released UFC 4 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by EA Inc., UFC 4 includes blitz battles, fluid clinch control, new takedown animations, ground and pound overhaul, and new venues.


