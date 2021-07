Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-based role-playing game that will include iconic monsters from the Monster Hunter series.

It sells at $59.99.

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, layered armor, and added outfits.

It sells at $69.99.