Whitethorn Digital this week released Beasts of Maravilla Island to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure title in which a wildlife photographer must restore the protective magic of the island.

The final game includes more than 50 unique creatures, three ecological zones, and puzzles.

The title is Xbox One X Enhanced.