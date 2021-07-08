GameStop offers free 128GB memory with Nintendo Switch Lite

GameStop Corp. this week is offering a free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card with the purchase of Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Lite.

This week, customers who purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite will receive a free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card while supplies last.

The offer ends July 10.

The Nintendo Switch Lite includes a 5.5-inch touch screen and battery life is between three to seven hours. By comparison, the current Nintendo Switch holds a 6.2-inch screen and 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a directional pad, microSD card slot, headphone jack, and USB-C.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite does not support output to a TV and doesn’t include built-in HD Rumble or IR Motion Camera support. Separate Joy-Con controllers can wirelessly connect to the handheld, but require a separate peripheral like the Joy-Con Charging Grip to charge them.