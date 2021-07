M2H this week released Crash Drive 3 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Crash Drive 3 is a car stunt title that includes an open world, more than 50 customizable vehicles, and 10 game events.

The final game includes cross-gen and cross-platform multiplayer functionality.