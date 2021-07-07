PlayStation Now July 2021 titles deploy

Sony Corp. this week released new titles to the PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PC.

New titles released in July include Red Dead Redemption II, Nioh 2, Judgment, God of War, Moving Out, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and Nascar Heat 5.

Red Dead Redemption II will be available until Nov. 1. Judgment will be available until Oct. 4.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS4 and the PC. The 1-Month Subscription sells at $9.99 and the 12-Month Subscription at $59.99.