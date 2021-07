Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week price cut select first-party titles by $20 in a new sales initiative.

Customers can purchase Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 at $39.99 each, down from the $59.99 MSRP.

Participating retailers include GameStop Corp. through July 10 and Best Buy Co., Inc. stores until July 11.