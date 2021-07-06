PSN PS5, PS4 Mid-Year Deals Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Mid-Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 60 percent off.

Discounted titles include Outriders, Knockout City, Madden NFL 21, Battlefield V, FIFA 21, Persona 5 Royal, Street Figthter V: Champion Edition, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, Control, Alien: Isolation, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition, Blood & Truth, Everybody’s Golf VR, and The King of Fighters XIV.

The sale ends July 7.