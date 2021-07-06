Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance No. 23 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Wizards of the Coasts’ Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked in the top 25 sales in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 3, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance ranked as the No. 23 software title in the All Formats Chart.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a third-person action RPG that includes online co-op functionality for up to four players.

The final game includes four customizable heroes, skill unlocks, gear, and cross-generation multiplayer functionality.