Target Corp. this week will conclude the ‘July 4th game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Advertised titles include Outriders, Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Scarlet Nexus, and Balan Wonderworld.

The sale ends July 5.