Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch July 4th Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘4th of July game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Wonderful 101 Remastered Edition, FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dying Light Anniversary Edition, Super Mario Party, Monster Hunter Rise, and NBA 2K21.

The sale ends July 5.