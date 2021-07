Sony Corp. this week said it will release Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will include the original game, all DLC, and a brand new adventure in which Jin travels to Iki. The new island will include new mini-games, new techniques, and new enemy types.

The final game will support 4K/targeted 60FPS graphics, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio for PS5, and save transfers from PS4 to PS5.

It will be sold Aug. 20.