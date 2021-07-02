Xbox Game Pass drops Limbo

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

July 2, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Limbo to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Playdead, Limbo is a 2D puzzle adventure title in which a boy enters a dangerous world to search for his sister.


Previous Story:
Scarlet Nexus No. 8 in UK sales

Comments are closed.