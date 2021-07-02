Xbox Game Pass drops Gang Beasts

July 2, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Gang Beasts to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Boanloaf, Gang Beasts is a multiplayer party title that includes melee battles in metropolitan arenas.


