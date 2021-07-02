Scarlet Nexus No. 8 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Scarlet Nexus Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 26, Scarlet Nexus ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game includes a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.

Scarlet Nexus utilizes Smart Delivery for optimization across the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.