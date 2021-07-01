Xbox Game Pass drops Immortal Realms Vampire Wars

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

July 1, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is a strategy game that includes turn-based combat and card game elements.


Previous Story:
TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds drop

Comments are closed.