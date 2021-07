TCL this week released the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless earbuds to U.S. retail.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 wireless earbuds include Hybrid Active Noise Canceling, Transparency Mode, Google Assistant, and improved battery life.

The final product includes 55mAh ear buds, 500mAh charging case, Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, and up to 32 hours battery with the charging case.

It sells at $99.99.