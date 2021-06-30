Xbox Game Pass to drop Limbo this week

June 30, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Limbo to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Playdead, Limbo is a 2D puzzle adventure title in which a boy enters a dangerous world to search for his sister.

It will be released July 1.


