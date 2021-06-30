Xbox Cloud Gaming drops to PCs, Macs, Apple devices

Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 PCs and Apple devices to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to stream Cloud-enabled titles through Edge, Chrome, or Safari browsers.

In addition, Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware for faster load times and improved frame rates.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold at $14.99 per month.