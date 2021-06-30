Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ver. 12.0.0 Update drops

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Ver. 12.0.0 Update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

The Ver. 12.0.0 Update game balance adjustments, fixed issues to improve the gameplay experience, new DLC usage including the Kazuya Challenger Pack, and spirits from the Tekken series in the Shop.

