Sony acquires Housemarque

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week said it has acquired Housemarque, developer of Returnal, Nex Machina, and Alienation.

Housemarque is the 13th studio to join PlayStation Studios.

The Housemarque management team will work in conjunction with the PlayStation Studios External Development team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sony’s Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.