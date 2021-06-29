Xbox Game Pass to drop Gang Beasts this week

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • XBOX ONE • XBOX SERIES X|S
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
June 29, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Gang Beasts to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
Developed by Boanloaf, Gang Beasts is a multiplayer party title that includes melee battles in metropolitan arenas.
It will be released July 1.
Comments are closed.
June 25, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 14, 2021
April 12, 2021
February 6, 2021
June 26, 2021
June 28, 2021
June 27, 2021
June 24, 2021
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
WE LOVE HOT DEALS
PRE-ORDER BONUS
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART