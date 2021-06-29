Xbox Game Pass to drop Gang Beasts this week

June 29, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Gang Beasts to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Boanloaf, Gang Beasts is a multiplayer party title that includes melee battles in metropolitan arenas.

It will be released July 1.


