Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bouts Kazuya DLC

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Kazuya DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Kazuya, from the Tekken franchise, is part of the Challenge Pack 10 DLC which includes a new stage and a selection of music tracks from the Tekken franchise.

Challenge Pack 10 is included in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 which sells at $29.99. It is sold separately at $5.99.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in the fighting franchise that includes characters from all prior Super Smash Bros. titles, in addition to Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid.

Updates include faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options.

Modes include Classic Mode, Stamina Battle, Final Smash Meter, Squad Strike, Tourney Mode, Smashdown, and Training.

The final game includes 4-player and 8-player battles, and is compatible with all Super Smash Bros. series amiibo, including new Inking, Ridley, and Daisy amiibo products.