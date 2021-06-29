DOOM Eternal PS5, Xbox Series X|S next-gen update drops

Bethesda Softworks LLC this week released the next-gen update to DOOM Eternal for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 update includes Performance Mode at 1584P/120FPS, Balanced Mode at 1440P/60FPS, and Ray Tracing Mode at 1800P/60FPS.

The Xbox Series X update includes Performance Mode at 1800P/120FPS, Balance Mode at 2160P/60FPS, and Ray Tracing Mode at 1800P/60FPS.

The Xbox Series S update includes Performance Mode at 1080P/60FPS and Balanced Mode at 1440P/60FPS.

The next-gen update is available at no cost.

DOOM Eternal is the latest installment in the first-person shooter franchise.

New armor and weapon upgrades include a new dash movement, extendable blade and Super Shotgun Meathook mod.

New enemies include reimagined demons from classic DOOM titles including the Arachnotron.

Finally, demons are destructible with weapons able to take out chunks of armor.