NIS America Inc. this week released Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is a turn-based strategy title that includes Super Reincarnation to defy death and carry over strength and Karma stats, Auto-Battle to let characters battle for the user, and Auto-Repeat to repeat the same level.

The final game includes new monster classes that take up to five panels.

It sells at $59.99.