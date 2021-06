Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Simulator Sale for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Xbox 360.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Construction Simulator 3, House Flipper, Untitled Goose Game, Bridge Constructor, Bus Simulator, Cities: Skylines, Poker Club, Train Sim World 2: Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Fishing Simulator.

The sale ends June 29.