TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, TCL 20SE mobile phones deploy to U.S. retail

TCL this week released new TCL 20-Series mobile phones to U.S. retail.

The flagship TCL 20 Pro 5G, sold in Marina Blue or Moondust Gray, includes a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G 5G CPU, 6GB RAM, 48MP Sony OIS main camera, 16MP wide angle, 5MP macro, 2MP depth camera, 32MP front camera, 4500mAh battery, and 15W quick charging at $499.99.

Meanwhile, the mid-range TCL 20S, sold in Milky Way Black and North Star Blue, includes a 6.67-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 665 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64MP quad camera array, 16MP front camera, 128GB storage, and 5000mAh battery at $249.99.

Finally, the entry-level TCL 20SE, sold in Nuit Black or Aurora Green, includes a 6.2-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 460 CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5000mAh battery at $189.99.