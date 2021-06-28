Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 No. 17 in Japan sales

June 28, 2021

Famitsu this week said Sony Corp.’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

For the week ending June 20, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranked as the No. 17 best-selling software title.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a new adventure in which Ratchet and Clank meet a new Lombax resistance fighter and must battle together to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious.

New weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb.


