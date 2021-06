Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Worms Rumble, Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Ys: Memories of Celceta, The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II, GUNDAM VERSUS, Verdun, The Caligula Effect: Overdose, and Steins;Gate O, .

The sale concludes July 7.