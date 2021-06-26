Xbox Series X|S sells 3,684 units in June 20 Japan data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,684 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between June 14 and June 20.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 3,141 units and the Xbox Series S sold 543 units.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 2,694 combined the week prior.

Microsoft Q3 gaming revenue increased 50 percent to $3.53 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services increased 34 percent due to first party titles, third-party titles, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally Xbox hardware revenue increased 232 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.