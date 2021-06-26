Nintendo Switch No. 1; Game Builder Garage holds No. 1 in Japan sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said the Nintendo Switch sold 75,077 units between June 14 and June 20 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 78,317 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Game Builder Garage sold 31,487 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, Nintendo recorded a $6.4 billion operating profit amid strong sales of the Nintendo Switch.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 4.73 million Nintendo Switch units and 28.83 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31. It has sold 84.6 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 25.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 168.72 million units for the fiscal year, an increase of 37 percent from the year prior. Digital software sales increased to 49.6 percent of all software sales. It has sold 587.12 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.