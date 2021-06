Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Overview Trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch.

The trailer previews the story, characters, world and gameplay from the remaster.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will include motion controls, button-only controls, and updated graphics.

Button-only controls will allow the user to perform sword strikes with the right analog stick.

It will be sold July 16.