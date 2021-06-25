Marvel’s Avengers PS5, PS4 No. 1 PS Now title

Sony Corp. this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Marvel’s Avengers for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 ranked as the most-played PlayStation Now title in the spring.

Additional top titles for the service include Horizon Zero Dawn, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, F1 2020, and WWE 2K19.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS4 and the PC. The 1-Month Subscription sells at $9.99 and the 12-Month Subscription at $59.99.