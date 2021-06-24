Xbox Game Pass drops Iron Harvest

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

June 24, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Iron Harvest to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Developed by KING Art, Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game set in an alternate 1920s.

The final game includes single-player and co-op campaigns.


Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass drops Worms Rumble

Comments are closed.