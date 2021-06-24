Windows 11 to deploy Auto HDR, DirectStorage, Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Corp. this week previewed gaming features to be included in Windows 11.

Windows 11 will include Auto HDR which will be automatically enabled for supported game titles.

In addition, Windows 11 will include the DirectStorage API. Introduced in the Xbox Series X|S, the technology will allow computers with NVMe SSD storage to quickly load graphics assets to the graphics card.

The Xbox Game Pass will be built into Windows 11 through the Xbox app.

Developers can bring their own commerce engine into the Microsoft Store and keep 100 percent of the profits, a stark contrast to Apple Inc.’s business model to prevent third-party commerce engines and maintain a percentage of all monetary transactions from its App Store.

Finally, users will be able to download Android apps from the Microsoft Store to Windows 11.