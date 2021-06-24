TCL previews NXTWEAR G smart glasses

TCL this week previewed the NXTWEAR G Wearable Display Glasses which emulates a 140-inch display to the user.

The NXTWEAR G will include dual micro 1080p HD OLED panels from Sony Corp. to relay a virtual 140-inch screen at 16:9 aspect ratio.

The design, which includes nylon and silica gel materials, will feature an open-fit design to allow for peripheral vision. In addition, a lens adapter will allow prescription glasses to be fit into the display.

The glasses will require a cable to connect to a compatible USB-C display-out port.

The NXTWEAR G will be sold in Australia in July and global markets at a to-be-determined date.