FIFA 21 No. 3 at June 19 UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s FIFA 21 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 19, FIFA 21 ranked as the No. 3 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.

FIFA 21 includes Volta Football Squads, FIFA Ultimate Team Co-Op, FIFA 21 Career Mode, UEFA Champions League and CONMEBOL Libertadores.