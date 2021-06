Atlus Inc. this week previewed the Shin Megami Tensei V Fall of Man Premium Edition for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei V Fall of Man Premium Edition includes the game, Steelbook Case, 100-page Demon Hand Book, Collectible Box, 2-Disc Soundtrack, and 6 x 11.5-inch Sling Bag at $119.99.

Shin Megami Tensei V is the next numbered entry in the RPG series.

The title will include turn-based combat and the option to befriend enemies.

It will be sold Nov. 12.